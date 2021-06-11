Sri Lanka testing for oil in waters near stricken cargo ship

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lankan authorities say they have taken water samples to try to determine whether a fire-ravaged cargo ship slowly sinking off the coast is leaking oil. Results of the tests taken by the Marine Environment Protection Authority were still pending Friday. The tests were prompted by satellite images from Planet Labs Inc. that showed a substance that could be oil in the water near the Singapore-flagged MV X-Press Pearl, which was devastated by a nearly two-week fire before it started sinking last week. The ship’s operator X-Press Feeders said in a statement Thursday night that “a grey sheen has been observed emanating from the vessel, and water samples are currently being tested.”