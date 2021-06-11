Tomah Pulls for Payton Pierce with Rally

TOMAH, Wis (WXOW) - Severely injured in a vehicle accident last Friday, Payton Pierce faces a difficult struggle in her recovery. Her parents Stephanie and Mark Pierce have maintained a presence at her beside ever since at UW Health's American Family Children's Hospital.

The community surrounding the Tomah area have rallied together to support Payton and her family during this difficult time.

Thursday evening, at the Tomah High School Varsity baseball game against Adams-Friendship, the community poured out love and support wearing purple shirts for Payton. The Tomah boys wore 'Playing for Payton' t-shirts during the game.

In a storybook ending to the game, Payton's brother Braeden scored the winning run at the bottom of the 7th inning to break a 2-2 tie after starting pitcher Caden Harmel's walk-off single.

"This game means a lot. For my sister as well as all these people out here, just means a lot to me and my family. We really appreciate it," Braeden Pierce said. "It's crazy how many people come together, even the other town wearing purple, it's awesome."

After the game, everyone supporting Payton joined the Tomah Boy's team on the field for a group photo. After a few pictures, the entire group turned around to face the camera live streaming the event on Facebook. The Pierce's in Payton's hospital room were able to see the whole purple-wearing collective wave at them from the field in loving enthusiasm.

During an interview after game, Uncle to Payton, Todd Pierce shared some news.

"While you were interviewing my nephew Braeden, we were able to do a facetime video with Payton. Who was awake….eyes open….and smiling," Todd beamed with joy. "Which was a huge uplifting moment for all of us here, it was really cool to see."

The rally for Payton continues with several fundraisers planned to help the Pierce family. Friday, over 3000 pinwheels were made for people to donate and show support for Payton.

For Tomah, folks who are pulling, praying and displaying pinwheels for Payton, is just what the community does for one of their own.