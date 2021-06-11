Vaccinated lawmakers get to take off their masks in House

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fully vaccinated members of Congress and staffers will no longer have to wear masks on the House floor and in committee rooms. The news is delighting some GOP lawmakers who have been chafing at the mask-wearing requirements. Some had even flouted the rule and refused to wear a mask on the House floor, inviting fines. The new guidance issued Friday says lawmakers who have not been fully vaccinated or whose vaccination status is unclear will still have to wear a mask when on the House floor or in committee hearing rooms.