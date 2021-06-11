Vin Diesel says ‘Fast and Furious’ saga planning an ending

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Vin Diesel made a mark as the street racer patriarch in the “Fast and Furious” franchise, but the storyline starring his longstanding character will soon come to an end. Diesel said in an interview Thursday that the Fast saga will conclude after two more films following the upcoming ninth installment, “F9,” which releases in theaters June 25. He said Universal Pictures wants to close out the saga in two parts. The actor says the final two films could potentially release in 2023 then 2024. Director Justin Lin said the idea of finishing the saga came during a conversation with Diesel.