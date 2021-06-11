Wis. GOP lawmakers heading to Arizona to observe ballot review

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – A group of Wisconsin GOP legislators are planning to fly to Arizona to watch a contentious review of 2020 ballots.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports six lawmakers and a legislative aide asked to travel to Phoenix on Friday, observe a recount of ballots in Maricopa County and return to Wisconsin on Saturday.

The review has drawn criticism from around the country. Maricopa County’s Republican-led board of supervisors called the review a “sham” last month.

The trip comes after Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos hired former police officers to review Wisconsin ballots.

The trip is being paid for with private funds.