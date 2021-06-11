Wrapping up the Week with Thunderstorms

It was another hot and humid day here in the La Crosse region with temperatures reaching the 90s in many spots. Tonight brings a chance for severe weather as the SPC has issued a marginal risk for eastern sections of the La Crosse region. The primary threat will be heavy rain and lightning. We can't rule out some damaging winds or hail. This activity will be mainly north of I-90.

Cooler weather on the way

A cold front will be pushing its way through the area tonight and will set the stage for cooler temperatures and lower dew points beginning on Saturday. Warm weather continues into the new week. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s and low 90s into much of next week. No chance of precipitation which is bad news because we are in a drought.

Pollen Forecast…

Grass pollen counts will be high on Saturday and Sunday. Mold counts will be medium. Pine counts will be low.

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden