Inspired by Novotna, Krejcikova wins 1st Slam title in Paris

PARIS (AP) — Unseeded Barbora Krejcikova has won her first Grand Slam title by beating Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-1, 2-6, 6-4 in the French Open final. This was only the fifth major tournament in singles for Krejcikova. The 25-year-old from the Czech Republic is the third unseeded women’s champion in the last five years at Roland Garros. She now will try to become the first woman since 2000 to win the French Open singles and doubles titles in the same year. The 31st-seeded Pavlyuchenkova was playing in her first Grand Slam final in the 52nd major tournament of her career. She was treated for a left leg injury late in the second set Saturday.