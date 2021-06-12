Deke Slayton Airfest returns to La Crosse with an all-star list of performers

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Airfest 2021 was in full swing at the La Crosse airport Saturday afternoon, as a line-up of much anticipated performers took the air to give the Coulee Region a show.

The F-16 Viper Demo kicked off Deke Slayton Airfest 2021 at noon on Sautrday. Families and people of all ages pulled their cars up to the drive-in style event and set out lawn chairs awaiting the start of the show.

Dave Larsen, media director for Deke Slayton Airfest, said the crowd was bigger than event organizers initially thought it was going to be.

"We're really happy. There are a lot of people out here today watching the air show," said Larsen.

He said after their seven year hiatus, they are so excited to be back and the weather couldn't have been better for their return.

"I think we have the most military participation in all of the Deke Slayton Airfests because we have the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, the F-16 Viper, and the F-35 Lightning II Demo Team," said Larsen.

Along with that, Airfest featured five different civilian performers in various types of aircrafts. While the airshow is something everyone enjoys, it's more than just an event. It is a representation of our military and those that fight for our freedoms.

"Our military people are very proud of their services and they love to showcase what they can do for our country. They are very proud to come out and show the people of La Crosse and show everyone what the aircraft can do," said Larsen.

Over the last year he said they have put in thousands of hours of work to be able to give this airshow to the people of La Crosse and they are so happy it is finally here.

Mike Vaknin, a civilian performer at Deke Slayton Airfest, is from Kenosha, Wisconsin. This wasn't his first time in La Crosse, but it was his first time flying at Deke Slayton Airfest. He said his love for aviation began in the military.

"I am very excited. I've been flying in airshows for over twenty years and I've never had the chance to be here," said Vaknin.

He said after the last year, it's great to see people out with smiles on their faces again.

"The last year, what we were going through, to be back and see people enjoying their time with their families, having fun and just getting back to normal life, it's exciting and I'm sure everyone is," said Vaknin.

He said airshows are a fantastic family event and as a performer, they get to meet nice people from all over.

"We get to come here and show our airplanes, our performance, flying and hopefully inspire some young kids to follow in our footsteps," said Vaknin.

Every aircraft at the airshow is different, with characteristics that separate each from one another, Vaknin explained.

"Everybody has a different profile and everybody is doing a great show here. They are doing nice flying. As long as we keep it safe and enjoyable for the crowd, that's what the goal is," said Vaknin.

Preparing for airshows is a huge task. Vaknin explained that it takes 30 to 50 flights in order to prepare for a show like Deke Slayton Airfest. He said everyday is different because of the temperature, wind speed, and density of the air they are flying in, so they have to practice in all types of weather.

"Every flight is about 45 minutes, practicing stuff that I've done thousands of times before but again, you have to practice," said Vaknin.

While he said he does about six air shows per year, COVID changed that. Before Deke Slayton Airfest he hadn't performed since September 2019, which is why he is so excited about this weekend.

Deke Slayton Airfest isn't over! You can still purchase tickets for Sunday's show on their website if you are interested.