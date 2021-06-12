Evidence in Mexico serial killer’s house suggests 17 victims

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Investigators digging under the house of a suspected serial killer on the outskirts of Mexico City have found 3,787 bone fragments so far. Prosecutors in the State of Mexico, which borders Mexico City, say the remains are apparently those of 17 victims. That suggest the corpses were hacked into tiny pieces. It would make sense: the suspect, identified by prosecutors only as “Andrés,” was formerly a butcher who sectioned and filleted his last victim. But the grisly finds may not end there; prosecutors said Saturday they are extending the search to several other rooms he rented out on the same property.