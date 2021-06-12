EXPLAINER: Who are Americans on trial in Ghosn’s escape

TOKYO (AP) — Americans Michael Taylor and his son Peter Taylor go on trial in Tokyo on Monday on suspicion they helped Nissan former Chairman Carlos Ghosn skip bail and escape to Lebanon in December 2019. The Taylors were arrested in Massachusetts in May 2020 and extradited to Japan in March. Prosecutors say Michael Taylor, helped by another man, hid Ghosn in a box for audio equipment and flew him on a private jet to Turkey, and then to Lebanon. Lebanon does not have an extradition treaty with Japan. Ghosn says he is innocent. He was charged with falsifying securities reports and breach of trust. If convicted, the Taylors face up to three years in prison and a fine of up to $2,900.