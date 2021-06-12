Iowa man sentenced for threatening U.S. Rep. Jerry Nadler

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — A 57-year-old Iowa man has been sentenced to 15 months in federal prison for threatening Democratic U.S. Rep. Jerry Nadler of New York. Federal prosecutors said in a news release Friday that Kenneth Dean Brown, of Waterloo, threatened Nadler in a 2019 telephone call. Brown pleaded guilty in December to transmitting a threatening communication in interstate commerce. He will be under supervised release for three years after his prison term. Brown admitted that he called Nadler’s office and said the congressman was going to be assassinated. Nadler was an impeachment manager in former President Donald Trump’s first impeachment in late 2019.