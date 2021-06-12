Monroe County announces upcoming vaccination clinics

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW)- Monroe County is hosting several vaccination sites for community members to get their dose of the vaccine.

According to the Monroe County Health Department, nearly forty percent of all residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, as of June 8. Of these, thirty-three percent are fully vaccinated.

Additionally, nearly seventy-five percent of those 65 and older are fully vaccinated. The health department wants these numbers to go up so they are encouraging all community members to be vaccinated.

Those that are unvaccinated can get their shot at the following vaccination clinics:

Wednesday, June 23rd from 11:30-5:30 at Monroe County Health Department (Moderna only).

Wednesday, July 7th from 7:30 a.m.-noon at Monroe County Health Department (Pfizer only).

Friday, July 16th from 7:30 a.m.-noon at Monroe County Health Department (Moderna only).

Residents can schedule an appointment, or walk-in to any of the above clinics. Individuals can book an appointment by calling 608-269-8666 or by using this link.

For additional information on vaccination clinics, visit the Monroe County website.