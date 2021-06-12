Onalaska loses Regional Championship in Overtime, 2-1

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - With 89:54 on the clock, Onalaska's Makena Mathy tied the game with a chip shot over the New Richmond goalie. New Richmond advances after a OT goal from Kaci Malone.

Onalaska hosted New Richmond for the Division 2 Girls Soccer Regional Championship on Saturday night.

The game was scoreless through 70 minutes. In the 78th minute, Kaci Malone scored to give New Richmond a 1-0 lead.

With time running out and Onalaska barely holding on, Makena Mathy hit a beautiful chip shot over the goalie's head to keep the Hilltoppers' hopes and dreams alive.

However, New Richmond's Kaci Malone struck again in the first overtime half to propel the team into the next round.

#2 Onalaska loses to #3 New Richmond in heartbreak fashion, 2-1 the final.