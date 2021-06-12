Professional BBQ teams compete at “Bring’n Home the Bacon” fundraiser

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW)- Professional barbeque teams from around the country gathered at Neshonoc Lakeside Camp Resort to compete in the annual "Bring'n Home the Bacon" fundraiser.

This year's event, which aims to raise money for the West Salem Fire Department and other local organizations, featured professional pit masters from Alabama, Tennessee, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, and North and South Dakota.

These competitors served chicken, ribs, pork, and brisket to 110 certified judges. Another 32 backyard teams also competed in a separate section of the event, as they prepared chicken and ribs for the judges.

The dishes were evaluated based on the meat's appearance, tenderness, and taste. To help cleanse their pallets, judges were given water and crackers between tastings. Prior to the event, judges completed official training through the Kansas City Barbeque Society.

Competitors at the event also had some prep work of their own to complete before the weekend started. Pit Master of Shiggin & Grinnin Jeff Vanderlinde, who has traveled around the country to compete in barbeque competitions, said he started preparing his meat 4 to 5 days prior.

"For me, it's all about meat prep," said Vanderlinde. "If you don't start with the best meat, you have a tough time winning."

According to event organizer Laurie Tweten, the competition set aside $1,200 in prizes for the winners. Vanderlinde said although all of the teams want to win a portion of this purse, the competition is about much more than just cooking.

"The competitors that are here are like family," said Vanderlinde. "Every week you get to see the same guys and I can go anywhere in the United States and stay at one of their houses."

Tweten stated the organization has already raised more than $2,500 in funding for the fire department, thanks to various sponsors and donors.

The competition is scheduled to continue through June 13. All those wishing to make a donation to the West Salem Fire Department can contact Fire Chief David Munson.