Records resurgence at Audiolust

La Crosse, Wis. -(WXOW)- National Record store day on Saturday set out to bring attention to the revival of record albums. The love of vinyl is alive and well in La Crosse at Audiolust. The latest record shop addition to the area offers a wide collection of albums, old and new. In many cases, old music is getting a second listen as well as a new release.

"The older music is actually being repressed, now coming out in better quality vinyl," says Audiolust owner Jeff Buchholtz. "They're coming out with better pressings. Some of that old vinyl is hard to find, but we do get a lot of it in here."

Price can also vary for both the used and brand new records. Buchholtz says starting or adding to a record collection doesn't necessarily mean having to break the bank.

"Some used records are eight to ten dollars, it depends on how much you want to spend," Buchholtz said. "Sure, some prices can go through the roof, it all varies. The newer vinyl runs between twenty-five and forty dollars."

Audiolust is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

