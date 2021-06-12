“Recovery in the Park” promotes sobriety for recovering addicts

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - Soberize, Inc. hosted a picnic with food, games, and community connections at Winnebago Park on Saturday afternoon.

Soberize, Inc. started with four people and currently has around fifty participants. The organization, also known as "Sober Eyes," serves as a safe place for those fighting addiction and choosing sobriety.

The event featured several outdoor activities next to Lake Tomah, as attendees shared hot dogs, brats, burgers, and pulled pork. Event organizers said they wanted to create a different outlet for the community.

"Addiction, it's been around for so long and it's gotten to the point where we need to do something different," said Cory Goetzka, Media Director at Soberize, Inc. "So what our group does is something different; to get the community involved and show that sobriety is cool."

Dozens were in attendance at the event. The organization hosts other events such as support group meetings and group outings.

For more information and resources, the Soberize, Inc. website can be found here.