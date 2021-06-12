Shootout between Kashmir rebels, Indian police kills 4

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Indian authorities say a gunbattle between militants and Indian police in the disputed region of Kashmir has killed at least two police and two civilians. Anti-India protests later erupted during the civilians’ funerals. Local residents allege police shot and killed one of the civilians after the militants fled the scene. A police director-general told reporters that militants had opened fire Saturday on a group of police enforcing coronavirus restrictions in a market. He said two civilians and two policemen were killed, while two officers and a civilian were injured. Police in Kashmir could not immediately be reached for comment on the allegation that a civilian was killed after the militants fled.