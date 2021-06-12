Sunshine and Cooler Temperatures To Kick Off The Weekend

Weekend Weather

A cold front pushed its way through the area overnight ushering in cooler temperatures and less humidity. Highs today will be in the 80s for a change. We will start to warm back up starting Sunday into next week. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s and low 90s. No chance of precipitation which is bad news because we are in a drought.

Pollen Forecast…

Grass pollen counts will be high today and Sunday. Mold counts will be medium. Pine counts will be low.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden