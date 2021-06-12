Winona County hosts vaccination clinics at annual Steamboat Days festival

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW)- Winona health officials will use the upcoming Steamboat Days festival to get more area residents vaccinated.

Vaccination clinics will be open during Winona's Steamboat Days on June 17 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and June 19 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Both clinics are scheduled to take place in Levee Park, located on Main Street.

The city said it plans to offer two vaccines to community members. All those 12 and older can receive the Pfizer vaccine and individuals 18 and older are eligible to get a dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Residents interested in getting vaccinated on June 17 can register using this link. Individuals planning to attend the June 19 clinic can register using this link.

Community members needing assistance to register for either day can contact Winona officials at 507-457-6375 Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.