2 dead, 1 hospitalized in separate Minnesota water incidents

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say two people drowned and a child who was found unresponsive in a pool was hospitalized in three separate incidents in Minnesota on Saturday. Washington officials say 46-year-old Chandra Mohan Laghuvaram, of Plymouth, was swimming in the St. Croix River when he went under for reasons that aren’t clear. Medics unsuccessfully tried to revive him. Stearns County officials say an an 18-year-old male drowned after jumping into about 35 feet of water at the Quarry Park and Nature Preserve in Waite Park. And Anoka County authorities say a child was airlifted to a Minneapolis hospital on Saturday evening after being found unresponsive in a pond in Ham Lake. The Star Tribune reports that the condition of the child was unknown.