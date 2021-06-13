Brantley has 4 of Astros’ 20 hits in 14-3 rout of Twins

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Michael Brantley had his second four-hit game of the series and drove in four runs, and the Houston Astros had a season-high 20 hits and routed Minnesota 14-3 to take two of three from the Twins. Minnesota’s Michael Pineda left after four innings due to a reoccurrence of right forearm soreness that first bothered him June 1. In his second start since returning, he allowed three runs and six hits — raising his totals to 10 runs over 11 1/3 innings in his last three starts.