Butterfest Parade caps last day of Sparta festival

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - On the final day of Butterfest, the city of Sparta rounded off the festivities with the 37th annual parade.

Hundreds viewed the parade that featured all kinds of floats and groups from local businesses to fest royalty.

The family friendly event had plenty for the kids and even featured several groups with water guns to keep people cool.

Many were excited to have the festival return after its cancellation last year due to COVID-19.

Happy faces lined the streets along the parade route as people watched parade classics like the Shriners in their tiny cars and the mighty Clydesdales pulling their carriages.