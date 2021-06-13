From vaccine sharing to climate, G-7 talks yield agreements

FALMOUTH, England (AP) — The Group of Seven wealthy democracies have wrapped up their first face-to-face summit in two years at a seaside resort in southwest England. The leaders of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States made commitments on a range of topics, from sharing coronavirus vaccines to tackling climate change and making corporate taxation fairer. Their final agreement from the three-day meeting also included a section on challenging China over “non-economic” economic practices and calling on Beijing to respect human rights. Leading climate groups said the summit fell far short of delivering meaningful details, while public health advocates described the vaccine pledges as inadequate to meeting the need.