Human interaction makes meal program volunteering special

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - Volunteers Sue and Larry Ristey deliver meals to see their friends and build community--not simply giving out food.

"You really get to know the people," Sue Ristey said. "We had thought during the pandemic that maybe we would stop. But then we thought no we can't do that. We need to be there for the people. They need these meals and they need the contact."

They've delivered meals for the Aging and Disability Resource Center of La Crosse County for more than four years.

La Crosse County needs more volunteers during the busy summer season when college students are working, out of town and people are on vacation.

"Volunteers are fantastic people," ADRC member Jerry Sjolander said. "It keeps me from cooking and my doctor suggested that I have this program so that I have a good meal at least once a day."

The Risteys enjoy getting to know the people they deliver to and sharing updates about things like their families and fishing every week.

Sue said it takes a little over an hour to deliver meals at each session.

People interested in volunteering can call La Crosse County at 608-785-5700 or email adrc@lacrossecounty.org.