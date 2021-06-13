‘In the Heights’ makes muted debut, edged by ‘A Quiet Place’

NEW YORK (AP) — Just when a party was poised to break out in movie theaters, the below-expectation debut of “In the Heights” dampened Hollywood’s hopes of a swift or smooth recovery at the summer box office. According to studio estimates Sunday, the Lin-Manuel Miranda adaptation opened with a modest $11.4 million. Forecasts had ranged from $15-$20 million. The release of “In the Heights,” which is a lavish musical accompanied by glowing reviews from critics and considered a milestone movie for Hispanics, was widely seen as a cultural event. But “A Quiet Place Part II” edged it with $11.7 million in its fourth weekend of release. On Friday, John Krasinski’s thriller became the first film of the pandemic to reach $100 million domestically.