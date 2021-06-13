Irving leaves Game 4 of Nets-Bucks series with injury

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has headed into the locker room after appearing to hurt his right ankle in the second quarter of Game 4 of his team’s second-round playoff series with the Milwaukee Bucks. Irving left the game and headed to the locker room with 5:52 left in the second quarter. The Nets announced at halftime he has a sprained ankle and won’t return to the game. Irving had just made a basket in the paint midway through the second quarter when he landed awkwardly.