Summer Conditions Continue

Beautiful Weekend

High pressure over the upper Midwest will lead to hot temperatures today reaching the 90s across the La Crosse region. The good news is that we will not have high humidity. We will start to warm things back up starting Sunday with high temperatures will be in the low 90s.

Next Week

We will be dealing with dry and cool weather early next week with high temperatures in the 80s and even 50s for overnight lows. Things will start to warm up again as we head into the later part of the week out ahead of an approaching cold front. Things look to cool down once again next weekend.

Next Rain Chance

We do have a chance for precipitation on Thursday as a warm front enters the area. Thunderstorms will be possible and we will certainly have to monitor for any risk of severe t-storms with hail, high winds and tornadoes. It’s too early to pinpoint an exact threat to the Upper Midwest.

Pollen Forecast

For Monday and Tuesday, Grass counts will be high, pine counts will be low, and mold counts will be medium.

