5 Georgia officers fired after death in interrogation room

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia police department has fired five officers in connection with the death of man in a police interview room. The Savannah Police Department confirmed the firings Monday after an attorney for 60-year-old William Harvey met with Police Chief Roy Minter and Mayor Van Johnson. Harvey was found dead April 3 at police headquarters, where he was being questioned in an aggravated assault investigation. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation later found Harvey killed himself while left alone in the interview room. Savannah police said in a statement that two officers were fired for policy violations related to Harvey’s interview. Three others lost their jobs in connection with a text message shared among officers that mocked his death.