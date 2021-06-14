An exhale in the weather pattern to start the week

A nine-day streak in the 90s ended Saturday after the temperatures missed the mark by one degree. Now, this week conditions will trend a bit closer to average, with warmer days in the mix.

Under the sunshine through Wednesday, the temperatures will stay within the 80s. Yet, this week will have much less humidity than last week. With low humidity, it will make the sunshine not feel as warm. But you still need to drink lots of water and wear your sunscreen.

By Thursday, moisture and humidity increases bring a chance for rainfall. Rainfall is much needed so we’ll take what we can get. A cold front will push in and allow for a few showers and thunderstorms Thursday into Friday morning. The cold front will also bring more seasonal temperatures for the weekend forecast.

Have a great week!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett