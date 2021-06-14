At NATO, Turkey hails its revival of dialogue with Greece

BRUSSELS (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says a revival of dialogue between with fellow NATO member Greece to resolve long-standing disputes will serve “stability and prosperity” in the region. Speaking at the sidelines of a NATO summit on Monday, Erdogan also lamented what he said was a lack of support by Turkey’s NATO allies in its fight against terrorism. It was a veiled reference to Turkey’s disappointment with U.S. military support for Syrian Kurdish fighters, who Ankara argues are inextricably linked to a decades-long Kurdish insurgency in Turkey. Erdogan is holding a series of one-on-one meetings with NATO leaders, including U.S. President Joe Biden, in a bid to smooth relations with Turkey’s Western allies.