Brazil OKs national guard to Indigenous area after attacks

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazil’s government on Monday has authorized the dispatch of national guard troops to its largest Indigenous territory in the Amazon following attacks by illegal miners on the Yanomami people. The Justice Ministry authorized the deployment that was published in the official gazette on Monday. It will last for at least 90 days. According to Roraima’s public prosecutors’ office, about 20,000 miners are currently within the Yanomami territory. Clashes in the Indigenous land have intensified since April, when Yanomami men took fuel and equipment from miners they accuse of invading their land. Last month, the Supreme Court ordered the government to immediately adopt “all necessary measures to protect the life, health, and safety of the indigenous populations.”