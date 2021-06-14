Chemical plant in northern Illinois ignites, 1-mile radius evacuations underway

ROCKTON, Ill. (WREX) — Up to a one-mile radius from Chemtool in Rockton, Illinois is evacuating due to a massive fire at the plant, according to Rockton Fire.

The massive 4-alarm fire broke out around 7 a.m., at the plant, 1165 Prairie Hill Road. A “full-scale” evacuation is underway, with everyone within one mile of the plant ordered to evacuate.

Other information, including how the fire started and whether anyone is injured, is not available at this time.

Chemtool’s website says the company “is a premium manufacturer of grease in the Americas.” The company’s corporate headquarters, a research laboratory and one of its production facilities is located in Rockton.

Its products include fluids, lubricants and greases manufactured for a wide variety of purposes. Chemtool serves industries including agriculture, automotive, construction, energy, food, industrial, marine, mining and steel industries.

The company was founded in 1963 by James Athans and was initially privately held. Chemtool moved to its current location in Rockton in 2009. It’s been through several ownership changes and was most-recently purchased by the Lubrizol company in 2013.

A News 18 affiliate, 13 WREX, has a team on scene and in Rockton gathering more information.