Colombia names new ambassador to US amid rights concerns

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombia’s president has named a new ambassador to Washington as he tries to improve his nation’s image abroad and sustain bilateral programs that have been jeopardized by abuses against protesters in the South American country. President Iván Duque said that Juan Carlos Pinzón – who was defense minister from 2011 to 2015 — will be Colombia’s ambassador to the United States, where he is expected to begin his duties in August. Pinzon had already been Colombia’s ambassador to Washington between 2015 and 2017, when Colombia’s government signed a peace deal with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia that was backed by the U.S.