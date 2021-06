G-E-T, WIS. (WXOW) - The G-E-T Redhawks' softball season comes to an end after a 4-3 loss to Greenwood-Loyal in the WIAA Regionals.

After being down 3-0, G-E-T showed fight by scoring two runs in the 5th and another in the 6th to tie it.

Greenwood's Aspen Hagen drove one out to center for the go ahead run.

G-E-T finishes the season 13-7.