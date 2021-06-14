Gutierrez scheduled to start for Cincinnati against Milwaukee

Cincinnati Reds (32-31, third in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (38-27, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Monday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Vladimir Gutierrez (2-1, 2.65 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 13 strikeouts) Brewers: Eric Lauer (1-2, 4.82 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -147, Reds +127; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee and Cincinnati will face off on Monday.

The Brewers are 17-10 against teams from the NL Central. The Milwaukee offense has compiled a .212 batting average as a team this season, last in the National League. Kolten Wong leads the team with a mark of .280.

The Reds are 16-12 against the rest of their division. Cincinnati’s team on-base percentage of .328 is fourth in the league. Jesse Winker leads the lineup with an OBP of .418.

The Brewers won the last meeting 7-2. Brent Suter earned his seventh victory and Daniel Vogelbach went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for Milwaukee. Luis Castillo registered his ninth loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willy Adames leads the Brewers with 20 extra base hits and is batting .227.

Nick Castellanos leads the Reds with 37 extra base hits and is batting .361.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 9-1, .224 batting average, 2.53 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Reds: 8-2, .268 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Justin Topa: (elbow), Angel Perdomo: (back), Dylan File: (elbow), Tyrone Taylor: (shoulder), Derek Fisher: (left hamstring), Lorenzo Cain: (hamstring), Kolten Wong: (oblique), Travis Shaw: (shoulder), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).

Reds: Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Jeff Hoffman: (shoulder), Sonny Gray: (groin), Michael Feliz: (elbow), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (forearm), Nick Senzel: (knee), Max Schrock: (calf), Mike Moustakas: (heel), Alex Blandino: (hand).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.