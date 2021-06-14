Hot summer weather just goes on.

More comfortable Monday…

Temperatures came down to closer to normal as northwesterly winds kicked in. Highs today were in the 80s, rather than the much above normal 90s of Sunday. Dew points were in the 40s and 50s, and that means the humidity was quite comfortable.

Dry Tuesday and Wednesday...

An area of high pressure will maintain the sunshine and highs in the 80s. Low humidity will also continue to make it more bearable. Lows the next couple of mornings will be cooler, mostly in the 50s though a few 40s will be recorded northeast of the immediate La Crosse area.

Thursday showers and storms…

A cold front should trigger scattered showers and t-storms on Thursday. It’s too early to pinpoint any risk of hail and high winds at this time, but there will be plenty of heat. Highs should reach the middle 90s.

Pollen Forecast…

Grass pollen season will likely continue through the rest of June, and mold counts will run a bit high, too. Tree pollen season is pretty much over, though some pine pollens are in the air.

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden