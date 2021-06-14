New this week: Kevin Hart in ‘Fatherhood, ‘iCarly’ & ‘Luca’

This week’s new entertainment releases include fresh music from H.E.R. and Angélique Kidjo as well as an enchanting Pixar sea monster feature called “Luca.” Timed to Father’s Day is the release of “Fatherhood,” debuting Friday on Netflix in which Kevin Hart takes on a more dramatic role, playing a man whose wife dies in childbirth, leaving him to raise their daughter alone. Over on Paramount+, Miranda Cosgrove is back as the title character of the teen sitcom “iCarly,” now playing a 20-something coping with love and life. And Rose Byrne plays a fitness entrepreneur in the 1980s-set dark comedy series “Physical” on Apple TV+.