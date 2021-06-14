Nicaragua stages unprecedented roundup of opposition leaders

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Nicaraguan police have arrested yet another opposition leader, bringing to six the number detained over the weekend. Five were arrested on Sunday, the biggest one-day roundup so far in President Daniel Ortega’s campaign to jail anyone who might challenge his rule. The last arrest was that of Victor Hugo Tinoco, the leader of the political movement Unamos. Another leader of that party, Suyen Barahona, was arrested earlier in the day. On Sunday, police also arrested prominent ex-Sandinista dissidents Dora María Téllez and Hugo Torres and, another opposition leader, Ana Margarita Vijil. Arrested Saturday was Unamos activist Tamara Dávila.