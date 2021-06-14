Officials offer tips on staying safe around fireworks this summer

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW)-- Officials are reminding people to be safe about fireworks with the Fourth of July just three weeks away.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources recommends limiting use of personal fireworks since the smoke the devices emit tends to stay close to the ground.

The DNR also says smoke from fireworks can increase the potential for breathing problems in some demographics.

A paramedic from the Merrill Fire Department says for those that are doing fireworks with their children, make sure you know what they are comfortable with before starting.

"You should understand what you're lighting with your kids. If you're not sure with a sparkler light one first and see what you're comfortable with keeping them away from. Or any other responsible adult, guidance from them is a good way to avoid injury. " David Graveen said.

Graveen also suggests one of the best ways to stay safe while lighting fireworks this summer is by being a good neighbor, which includes being compliant with noise ordinances in your area.