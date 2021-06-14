Operator says China nuclear plant facing ‘performance issue’

HONG KONG (AP) — The French joint operator of a Chinese nuclear plant near Hong Kong says it is dealing with a “performance issue” but is currently operating within safety limits, following a report of a potential radioactive leak. The Taishan Nuclear Power Plant is jointly owned by China Guangdong Nuclear Power Group and French multinational electric utility Électricité de France, the main owner of Framotome, which helps operate the plant. Framatome says it is “supporting resolution of a performance issue” at the plant. It says the plant is operating within safety parameters according to available data, and that Framatome is working to “propose solutions to address any potential issue.”