Senate set to elevate judge on Biden’s high court short list

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate is poised to confirm the first appellate court judge of President Joe Biden’s tenure. Senators on Monday are expected to elevate Ketanji Brown Jackson to the nation’s second most powerful court, the federal appeals court in Washington, D.C. Biden has promised to name a Black woman to the Supreme Court, and many view Jackson as a top contender should a vacancy arise. She has written nearly 600 opinions as a district judge in Washington and worked as a public defender. Democrats says her confirmation is just the start of their efforts to add more diversity to the courts. The nation’s first federal Muslim judge was confirmed last week.