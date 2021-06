LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Although it was hot, the weather was just about perfect for the return of the Deke Slayton Airfest.

Thousands of people came to the La Crosse Regional Airport to enjoy the show which featured the Blue Angels.

WXOW's Digital Content Manager Kevin Millard got these photos during Saturday's Airfest show.

The pictures not only feature the Blue Angels, but demonstrations from an F-35 Raptor, F-16, stunt planes, and much more.