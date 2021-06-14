Switzerland: 5 killed in crashes of 2 aircraft in Alps

GENEVA (AP) — Police say five people were killed when a glider and a small plane crashed about a kilometer (0.6 miles) apart in the Swiss Alps. Authorities were trying to determine on Monday whether the crashes were linked. Police said they were told Saturday night by Switzerland’s air rescue service that the glider had crashed in the Bivio area, near the Italian border, and the pilot had died. It wasn’t immediately possible to do more recovery work at the crash site because of poor weather. When recovery work did get under way on Sunday, rescuers found the wreckage of the small plane about a kilometer away. All four on board were dead.