Order: Union can’t limit vote to 87 Tennessee Nissan workers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Federal regulators have denied a union push to try to organize fewer than 100 employees at the Nissan assembly plant in Tennessee. The ruling instead set a July union election of 4,300 plantwide production and maintenance workers that the union says it won’t pursue Friday’s order from the National Labor Relations Board says the only appropriate unionized group at the Smyrna plant through the campaign would extend well beyond the 87 tool and die technicians. The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers said it disagrees and is requesting a review of the decision. Nissan praised the ruling. It comes in the uphill fight for unions to gain traction at foreign-owned auto assembly plants in the traditionally anti-union South.