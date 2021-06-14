Terror charges laid against accused in Canada Muslim attack

LONDON, Ontario (AP) — Prosecutors laid terrorism charges against a man accused of driving down and killing four members of a Muslim family in London, Ontario. The prosecution says Nathaniel Veltman’s four counts of first-degree murder constitute an act of terrorism and prosecutors have upgraded those charges under section 83 of Canada’s Criminal Code. Police allege the incident was a planned and premeditated attack targeting Muslims. Veltman also faces one count of attempted murder due to terrorism activity. The upgraded charges were laid as Veltman made a brief court appearance via video Monday morning. He has yet to enter a plea.