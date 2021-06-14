Top of Mind: Breaking down stigma behind dementia

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - By 2040, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services expects over 23% of La Crosse County’s population to be 65 or older.

Health officials believe this aging boom will include an increase in people living with dementia, which is why some community leaders are sounding the alarm now.

“It’s an interesting time to be talking about epidemics and pandemics but this really is silent," said Kelsey Flock, dementia care specialist for the La Crosse Co. Aging & Disability Resource Center. "We are aging and it’s almost like we’re just ignoring it because it’s not a problem yet, and I wouldn’t say it’s not a problem yet. It just hasn’t hit us enough yet."

We introduced you to Chuck and Sharon Zimmer back in February. Chuck is living with early onset Alzheimer's disease and was diagnosed at the age of 60.

"I remember crying at work and I'm like, "Oh my god! We have a terminal disease but we don’t know when it’s going to happen," and that was really, really, really hard for me," said Sharon Zimmer.

Since then, this Onalaska couple has been fighting to keep Chuck active through outings like golf and other activities.

"Yesterday, we went out for a drive on the back roads," Sharon said. "We took the roof off, and we just kind of cruised around."

The couple has also been active in support groups, holding picnics with friends, and traveling. Sharon even changed up Chuck's diet.

Chuck is one of nearly 2,500 people living with a form of dementia in La Crosse County. Health officials expect that number to double by 2040.

"The family or spouse is picking up on some mild problems, so over the years we’ve seen a lot more mild cases, more mild cognitive impairment, mild Alzheimer's, mild vascular disease which is good," said Dr. Thomas Loepfe, head of the Dementia Care Program at Mayo Clinic Health System. "It’s better to pick this up earlier rather than later."

The harsh reality is that there is no cure for Alzheimer's disease and no proven medical reason for what causes it.

"He’ll be telling me a story and I'm thinking,'yeah, I don’t know about that.' So, it’s kind of a hit-and-miss and he has a hard time with me because I'm like, 'I don’t know what you’re saying,'" Sharon said. "He goes, 'yeah, you do,' and he’ll have to run and get something to show me."

Sharing their experiences and struggles with Alzheimer's can be incredibly difficult for Sharon.

"If somebody is diagnosed with cancer, you say, 'oh, my spouse has got this cancer or my loved one’s got this.' They talk openly about it, but when somebody gets Alzheimer's, nobody wants too," Sharon said. "There’s like a shame about the disease."

A way to break down that stigma is through education and that’s where Kelsey Flock comes into the picture.

“Get yourself educated. There’s a wealth of resources on the Aging and Disability Resource website, so checking out there, but if you know someone in your family who you think maybe this isn’t right, talk to them about it," Flock said.

Flock has been working with people like Sharon and Chuck over the past three years, helping them to feel a part of the community by connecting them to activities and resources.

"We know brain health, physical activity, social engagement, all of those things, cognitive stimulation are so important to maintain function, but yet, we have this stigma that we kind of want to keep our person at home, save face, respect their dignity, but yet it almost doesn’t help the brain function at a high capacity," Flock said.

"There's a lot of stigma," said Cheryl Neubauer, executive director of the La Crosse Aging & Disability Resource Center. "We’re uncomfortable with it because we don’t know what to say."

Sharon does everything she can as a caregiver and wife to keep Chuck active and engaged with other people and others have stepped up.

"I got a bunch of guys," said Chuck. "We’ve got 15 in [golf] groups, and so it’s pretty nice to have that. That’s one [golf] group, and then I've got another group in the morning back here."

Since sharing their story first with News 19, Sharon and Chuck have received feedback from friends and strangers willing to step up, which is why sharing your story with others can continue to break down that stigma.

The couple plans to continue staying active and will travel to Colorado in the near future. Support their Alzheimer's disease fundraiser here.