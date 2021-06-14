Top of Mind: Dementia Resources

(WXOW) - News 19s 'Top of Mind' series features three different stories at different stages of their dementia journey.

If you or someone you know is living with a type of dementia, we have put together a guide of some local resources to help you. A full list of resources courtesy of the La Crosse County Aging & Disability Center can be found right here.

La Crosse County Aging & Disability Resource Center - They can connect you with in-home/respite care, assisted living, meal services, health & nutrition, understanding Social Security/Medicaid/Medicare, home modifications, caregiver support.

Website: Aging and Disability Resource Center of La Crosse County

Phone Number: 608-785-5700 or 800-500-3910

Dementia Care Specialist: Kelsey Flock Email: KFlock@lacrossecounty.org

Trempealeau County Aging & Disability Resource Center - They can connect you with in-home/respite care, assisted living, meal services, health & nutrition, understanding Social Security/Medicaid/Medicare, home modifications, caregiver support.

Website: Trempealeau County

Phone Number: 715-538-2001 or 800-273-2001

Jackson County Aging & Disability Resource Center - They can connect you with in-home/respite care, assisted living, meal services, health & nutrition, understanding Social Security/Medicaid/Medicare, home modifications, caregiver support.

Website: ADRC of Jackson County – Aging and Disability Resource Center (adrcjacksoncounty.org)

Phone Number: (715) 284-3978

Dementia Care Specialist: Emily Reitz, Serving Jackson and Monroe Counties Emily.Reitz@co.monroe.wi.us

Monroe County Aging & Disability Resource Center - They can connect you with in-home/respite care, assisted living, meal services, health & nutrition, understanding Social Security/Medicaid/Medicare, home modifications, caregiver support.

Website: Aging and Disability Resource Center | Monroe County, WI

Phone Number: (608) 269-8690 or (888) 339-7854

Southeast Minnesota Area Agency on Aging - Find phone numbers for helpful resources when it comes to everything dementia care.

Website: Houston County Services for Seniors (semaaarochestermn.org)

Community Based Residential Facilities With Dementia Care

Eagle Crest Communities:

Locations:

Eagle Crest North Memory Care 351 Mason St., Onalaska 608-779-1700

Eagle Crest South Memory Care, 622 Bennora Lee Court, La Crosse 608-791-2700

Hearten House I 2573 7th St. So., La Crosse 608-784-4511

Hearten House II 2571 7th St. So., La Crosse 608-784-4522

Hearten House III 101 Juniper Lane, Holmen 608-526-679

Website: Decades of caring for seniors, guided by Christian principles | Eagle Crest Communities (eaglecrestlife.org)

Bluffview Memory Care:

Location: 2101 Bluffview Court, Holmen 608-526-5864

Website: Bluffview Memory Care



Brookdale Senior Living: (60+ years of age)

Location: 3161 East Ave. So., La Crosse 608-788-4372

Website: Brookdale



RBI Caring Hearts:

Location: 1614 Henry Johns Blvd., Bangor 608-486-4801

Website: RBI Caring Hearts Assisted Living & Memory Care - Get Pricing (assistedlivingcenter.com)

The Meadows at Springbrook:

Location: 861 Critter Court, Onalaska 608-783-2292

Website: Meadows At Springbrook (The) | Onalaska, WI Assisted Living Facilities (seniorcarehomes.com)

Nursing Homes With Dementia Care Units

Riverside Transitional Care:

Location: 2575 7th St. So., La Crosse 608-406-3900

Website: Riverside Transitional Care | Eagle Crest Communities (eaglecrestlife.org)

Bethany St. Joseph Care Center:

Location: 2501 Shelby Rd., La Crosse 608-788-5700

Website: Home - Bethany St. Joseph Corporation of La Crosse, WI (bsjcorp.com)



Hillview Healthcare Center:

Location: 3501 Park Lane Dr., La Crosse 608-789-4800

Website: Hillview Health Care Center (lacrossecounty.org)

Lakeview Health Center:

Location: 962 Garland St. E., West Salem 608-786-1400

Website: Lakeview Health Center (lacrossecounty.org)

Liberty Village:

Location: 200 Liberty Place, Tomah 608-374-5005

Website: Home - Liberty Village of Tomah Wisconsin (libertyvillagecare.com)

Monroe, Sparta, Jackson, Vernon, Trempealeau Richland Counties Memory Care - Dementia Care & Memory Care in Wisconsin | Alzheimer's Facilities (seniorguidance.org)

Respite/Home Health Care

Oasis Respite Care -

Location: 123 Mason St., Onalaska 608-780-0471

Website: www.oasisrespite.org

Coulee Region Adult Day Center -

Location: 565 Braund St., Onalaska 608-519-2306

Website: Adult care facility Onalaska, WI – Coulee Region Adult Day Center

Almost Family -

Location: 2346 Rose St., Suite 14 La Crosse 608-779-0900

Website:

BrightStar Lifecare -

1052 Oak Forest Drive, Suite 240, Onalaska 608-519-4324

Comfort Keepers -

Location: 2951 South 21st Place, La Crosse 608-455-6853

Department of Veterans Affairs-Home Based Primary Care -

Contact: 1-800-872-8662 ext. 67734

Home Instead Senior Care -

Contact: 608-663-2646

Innovative Services -

Location: 1052 Oak Forest Dr. Onalaska 608-519-5438

Integrity Home Care Solutions -

Location: PO Box 110, Mineral Point, WI 608-987-0470 ext. 203



International Quality Home & Personal Care Services -

Location: 306 Main St., Suite 4, La Crescent, MN 888-304-6230



La Crosse Home Care, LLC.

Location: 1702 George St., La Crosse, WI 608-519-2914



Lee Quality Home Care -

Location: 1511 George St., La Crosse, WI 608-519-3124



Lori Knapp Companies -

Location: 938 Green Bay St., Onalaska, WI 608-781-4594

MCFI Home Care 1-888-331-5696 or 414-290-0050

Recover Health -

Location: 700 North 3rd St., Suite 104, La Crosse 608-406-3140

Riverview Home Health Care, Inc 419 -

Location: Sandlake Rd, Suite H, Onalaska, 608-519-8080



VA Home Care Services River Valley VA Clinic -

Location: La Crosse 608-784-3886

Helping Hands Home Care -

Location: Stoddard and Coon Valley areas 608-637-2378

Chores/Errands/Repairs

Brandon Balfanz operator of The Grounds Crew LLC - 608-780-9201

Causeway Interfaith Volunteer Caregivers - 608-775-9999

Couleecap Weatherization Program - 608-782-4877

Friedman’s Home Delivery Service - 4225 Cliffside Dr., La Crosse 608-788-8777 (shops on Mon. Tues. & Thurs. 7 to Noon)



RSVP (Retired Senior Volunteer Program - 608-785-0500 or 1-888-822-1295

University of Wisconsin La Crosse Financial Aid Office - (student volunteers or workers) 608-785-8604

Western Technical College Student Career Services - 608-785-9440 wisconsintechconnect.com

Wiscorps RSVP - 608-785-0500

Programing

Clearwater Farms - SPARK! is a cultural program for people with early to mid-stage memory loss and their care partners. Programs are designed to keep participants actively engaged by providing experiences that stimulate conversations, provide peer support and inspire creativity through creative engagement. SPARK! is FREE for families to attend together in a comfortable environment led by specially trained staff and volunteers. Programs typically last 60-90 minutes and take place indoors, but may include a brief outdoor component close to the building. Please contact Amber Joswick SPARK! program Director to register: 608-385-4819 or ajoswick@clearwaterfarm.org

Music & Memory Program - ADRC of La Crosse County 300 4th Street No., La Crosse 608-785-5700 or 1-800-500-3910.

Dementia Diagnostic Clinic

Mayo Clinic Health System Dementia Program

Location: La Crosse, WI 608-791-9505

Gundersen Memory Center

Location: La Crosse, WI 608-782-7300

Marshfield Clinic Memory Disorders Clinic

Location: Chippewa Falls, WI 1-866-333-1996 or 715-858-4444

Mayo Clinic Health System Memory Care Clinic

Location: Eau Claire, WI 715-838-1900