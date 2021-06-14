Top of Mind: Dementia Resources

Top of Mind: Dementia ResourcesNew
(WXOW) - News 19s 'Top of Mind' series features three different stories at different stages of their dementia journey.
If you or someone you know is living with a type of dementia, we have put together a guide of some local resources to help you. A full list of resources courtesy of the La Crosse County Aging & Disability Center can be found right here.
La Crosse County Aging & Disability Resource Center - They can connect you with in-home/respite care, assisted living, meal services, health & nutrition, understanding Social Security/Medicaid/Medicare, home modifications, caregiver support.
Website: Aging and Disability Resource Center of La Crosse County
Phone Number: 608-785-5700 or 800-500-3910
Dementia Care Specialist: Kelsey Flock Email: KFlock@lacrossecounty.org
Trempealeau County Aging & Disability Resource Center - They can connect you with in-home/respite care, assisted living, meal services, health & nutrition, understanding Social Security/Medicaid/Medicare, home modifications, caregiver support.
Website: Trempealeau County
Phone Number: 715-538-2001 or 800-273-2001
Jackson County Aging & Disability Resource Center - They can connect you with in-home/respite care, assisted living, meal services, health & nutrition, understanding Social Security/Medicaid/Medicare, home modifications, caregiver support.
Website: ADRC of Jackson County – Aging and Disability Resource Center (adrcjacksoncounty.org)
Phone Number: (715) 284-3978
Dementia Care Specialist: Emily Reitz, Serving Jackson and Monroe Counties Emily.Reitz@co.monroe.wi.us
Monroe County Aging & Disability Resource Center - They can connect you with in-home/respite care, assisted living, meal services, health & nutrition, understanding Social Security/Medicaid/Medicare, home modifications, caregiver support.
Website: Aging and Disability Resource Center | Monroe County, WI
Phone Number: (608) 269-8690 or (888) 339-7854
Southeast Minnesota Area Agency on Aging - Find phone numbers for helpful resources when it comes to everything dementia care.
Website: Houston County Services for Seniors (semaaarochestermn.org)
Community Based Residential Facilities With Dementia Care
Eagle Crest Communities:
Locations:
Eagle Crest North Memory Care 351 Mason St., Onalaska 608-779-1700
Eagle Crest South Memory Care, 622 Bennora Lee Court, La Crosse 608-791-2700
Hearten House I 2573 7th St. So., La Crosse 608-784-4511
Hearten House II 2571 7th St. So., La Crosse 608-784-4522
Hearten House III 101 Juniper Lane, Holmen 608-526-679
Website: Decades of caring for seniors, guided by Christian principles | Eagle Crest Communities (eaglecrestlife.org)
Bluffview Memory Care:
Location: 2101 Bluffview Court, Holmen 608-526-5864
Website: Bluffview Memory Care
Brookdale Senior Living: (60+ years of age)
Location: 3161 East Ave. So., La Crosse 608-788-4372
Website: Brookdale
RBI Caring Hearts:
Location: 1614 Henry Johns Blvd., Bangor 608-486-4801
Website: RBI Caring Hearts Assisted Living & Memory Care - Get Pricing (assistedlivingcenter.com)
The Meadows at Springbrook:
Location: 861 Critter Court, Onalaska 608-783-2292
Website: Meadows At Springbrook (The) | Onalaska, WI Assisted Living Facilities (seniorcarehomes.com)
Nursing Homes With Dementia Care Units
Riverside Transitional Care:
Location: 2575 7th St. So., La Crosse 608-406-3900
Website: Riverside Transitional Care | Eagle Crest Communities (eaglecrestlife.org)
Bethany St. Joseph Care Center:
Location: 2501 Shelby Rd., La Crosse 608-788-5700
Website: Home - Bethany St. Joseph Corporation of La Crosse, WI (bsjcorp.com)
Hillview Healthcare Center:
Location: 3501 Park Lane Dr., La Crosse 608-789-4800
Website: Hillview Health Care Center (lacrossecounty.org)
Lakeview Health Center:
Location: 962 Garland St. E., West Salem 608-786-1400
Website: Lakeview Health Center (lacrossecounty.org)
Liberty Village:
Location: 200 Liberty Place, Tomah 608-374-5005
Website: Home - Liberty Village of Tomah Wisconsin (libertyvillagecare.com)
Monroe, Sparta, Jackson, Vernon, Trempealeau Richland Counties Memory Care - Dementia Care & Memory Care in Wisconsin | Alzheimer's Facilities (seniorguidance.org)
Respite/Home Health Care
Oasis Respite Care -
Location: 123 Mason St., Onalaska 608-780-0471
Website: www.oasisrespite.org
Coulee Region Adult Day Center -
Location: 565 Braund St., Onalaska 608-519-2306
Website: Adult care facility Onalaska, WI – Coulee Region Adult Day Center
Almost Family -
Location: 2346 Rose St., Suite 14 La Crosse 608-779-0900
Website:
BrightStar Lifecare -
1052 Oak Forest Drive, Suite 240, Onalaska 608-519-4324
Comfort Keepers -
Location: 2951 South 21st Place, La Crosse 608-455-6853
Department of Veterans Affairs-Home Based Primary Care -
Contact: 1-800-872-8662 ext. 67734
Home Instead Senior Care -
Contact: 608-663-2646
Innovative Services -
Location: 1052 Oak Forest Dr. Onalaska 608-519-5438
Integrity Home Care Solutions -
Location: PO Box 110, Mineral Point, WI 608-987-0470 ext. 203
International Quality Home & Personal Care Services -
Location: 306 Main St., Suite 4, La Crescent, MN 888-304-6230
La Crosse Home Care, LLC.
Location: 1702 George St., La Crosse, WI 608-519-2914
Lee Quality Home Care -
Location: 1511 George St., La Crosse, WI 608-519-3124
Lori Knapp Companies -
Location: 938 Green Bay St., Onalaska, WI 608-781-4594
MCFI Home Care 1-888-331-5696 or 414-290-0050
Recover Health -
Location: 700 North 3rd St., Suite 104, La Crosse 608-406-3140
Riverview Home Health Care, Inc 419 -
Location: Sandlake Rd, Suite H, Onalaska, 608-519-8080
VA Home Care Services River Valley VA Clinic -
Location: La Crosse 608-784-3886
Helping Hands Home Care -
Location: Stoddard and Coon Valley areas 608-637-2378
Chores/Errands/Repairs
Brandon Balfanz operator of The Grounds Crew LLC - 608-780-9201
Causeway Interfaith Volunteer Caregivers - 608-775-9999
Couleecap Weatherization Program - 608-782-4877
Friedman’s Home Delivery Service - 4225 Cliffside Dr., La Crosse 608-788-8777 (shops on Mon. Tues. & Thurs. 7 to Noon)
RSVP (Retired Senior Volunteer Program - 608-785-0500 or 1-888-822-1295
University of Wisconsin La Crosse Financial Aid Office - (student volunteers or workers) 608-785-8604
Western Technical College Student Career Services - 608-785-9440 wisconsintechconnect.com
Wiscorps RSVP - 608-785-0500
Programing
Clearwater Farms - SPARK! is a cultural program for people with early to mid-stage memory loss and their care partners. Programs are designed to keep participants actively engaged by providing experiences that stimulate conversations, provide peer support and inspire creativity through creative engagement. SPARK! is FREE for families to attend together in a comfortable environment led by specially trained staff and volunteers. Programs typically last 60-90 minutes and take place indoors, but may include a brief outdoor component close to the building. Please contact Amber Joswick SPARK! program Director to register: 608-385-4819 or ajoswick@clearwaterfarm.org
Music & Memory Program - ADRC of La Crosse County 300 4th Street No., La Crosse 608-785-5700 or 1-800-500-3910.
Dementia Diagnostic Clinic
Mayo Clinic Health System Dementia Program
Location: La Crosse, WI 608-791-9505
Gundersen Memory Center
Location: La Crosse, WI 608-782-7300
Marshfield Clinic Memory Disorders Clinic
Location: Chippewa Falls, WI 1-866-333-1996 or 715-858-4444
Mayo Clinic Health System Memory Care Clinic
Location: Eau Claire, WI 715-838-1900