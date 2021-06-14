UW-La Crosse police announce policy changes since George Floyd’s murder

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Police officers are not allowed to use chokeholds on campus, kneel on anyone and the UW-La Crosse Police Department added crisis training after the events of June 2020.

Officers went through a human rights policing class at the college and took crisis training through La Crosse County.

Chief Allen Hill said keeping student safe is close to his heart because he was robbed at gunpoint as a teenager.

"Ever since then that feeling of helplessness that I had… I can't imagine anybody and I wouldn't wish that on anyone so having gone through that having been a crime victim… that's why I took the oath," Chief Hill said. "I swore to uphold the oath, protect the law and protect the people."

He said it is great that students are back on campus for orientation because the COVID-19 lockdown made it hard for officers to build relationships during Floyd's death and subsequent protests.

The department also promoted officer Nikki Miller to sergeant.

She is the first woman of color in a leadership role with the force. Governor Tony Evers added her to the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Standards Board.