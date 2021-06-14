‘We need more’: Democrats frustrated as agenda faces hurdles

EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — The Democratic Party’s most passionate voters are growing increasingly frustrated with the pace of change in Washington under Democratic control. Not even five months after Democrats took power, progressives are losing patience as President Joe Biden and his allies in Congress are struggling to overcome intense Republican opposition to deliver big, bold policies. Right now the White House is bogged down in negotiations with Republicans over a scaled-back infrastructure package. There are few signs of outright revolt from the party’s base, but the practical and political risks of inaction are growing.