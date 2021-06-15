100 Deadliest Days of Summer for Teen Drivers

LA CROSSE, Wis (WXOW) - Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day Weekend marks the 100 days of summer. For teen drivers hitting the road, this timeframe is considered to be the 100 'deadliest' days of summer.

"Each year an average of 2081 teen drivers are involved in fatal crashes, but 636 of those, which is nearly 30% of them, occurred during the 100 deadliest days, " Meredith Mitts of AAA Minnesota/Iowa said. "But as we are easing back up and people are excited to go see their friends and hang out and do whatever it is you do during the summer, we're seeing people having more friends in the vehicles because they're carpooling."

With COVID-19 restrictions being lifted, more teens are getting behind the wheel to make up for lost time being socially isolated during the pandemic.

"We have multiple teens in cars which will cause distractions. They are inexperienced drivers that are behind the wheel and as a result, that is what happens, you have multiple deaths that are on our roads," Michelle Anderson, Director of Operations for the National Road Safety Foundation said.

The higher number of teens on the roadways once school lets our for the summer multiplies the chances of incident.

"On average six teens die per day, but during that time, that number triples," Michelle continued.

And teens should shoulder the responsibility for their passengers.

"The first thing you should do as a teen driver is to make sure your passengers are buckled up. Ask your friends to keep it to a minimum, keep the music to a minimum, keep the conversation between the driver and the passengers to a minimum," Michelle said.

The two leading contributors to fatality incidents: distractions and speed.

Managing both effectively will allow teens to have fun, socialize, and make it home safely.